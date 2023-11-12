Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Palisade Bio Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ PALI opened at $0.53 on Friday. Palisade Bio has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 million, a P/E ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group cut Palisade Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 477,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.