Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.16

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.16 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.28). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 21.98 ($0.27), with a volume of 6,089,602 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of £202.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2,198.00 and a beta of 0.01.

In related news, insider David Hobbs acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £160,000 ($197,506.48). 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

