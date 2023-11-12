Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $506.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $462.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $450.71.

NYSE:PH opened at $419.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $281.19 and a 52-week high of $428.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.35 and a 200 day moving average of $380.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

