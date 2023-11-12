Paul Mueller (MUEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 22nd

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Paul Mueller Stock Down 0.5 %

MUEL stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.61. Paul Mueller has a 12 month low of $40.88 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Paul Mueller alerts:

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $57.09 million during the quarter.

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Transportation segments. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment offers milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to independent dealers for resale, and directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.