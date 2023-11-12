Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Paychex by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 118,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.63.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock opened at $115.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.57.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

