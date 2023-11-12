PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Sold by Samjo Capital LLC

Samjo Capital LLC reduced its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the quarter. PDF Solutions makes up 20.6% of Samjo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Samjo Capital LLC owned approximately 1.44% of PDF Solutions worth $24,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 29.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after purchasing an additional 115,572 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 90,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PDFS shares. TheStreet lowered PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Insider Transactions at PDF Solutions

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $102,836.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $535,983.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PDFS stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.93. 449,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,041. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.17 and a beta of 1.52. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $48.02.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

