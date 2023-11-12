Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PKST opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

