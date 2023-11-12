Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Pegasystems Stock Up 2.1 %

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $45.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $59.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -24.49%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,949 shares of company stock worth $139,767. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,456,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 25,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

