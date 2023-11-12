PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Shares Up 9%

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 74.51 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.90). 85,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 170,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.83).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1,216.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.24.

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

