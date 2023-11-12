PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 240,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

PEP traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.92. 5,553,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,542,033. The stock has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

