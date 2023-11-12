PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

PEP stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.92. 5,553,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,542,033. The company has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

