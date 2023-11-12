PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.8% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $166.92. 5,553,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

