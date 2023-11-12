Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in October

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the October 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

Petrus Resources Company Profile

PTRUF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 92,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,804. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Petrus Resources has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.26.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

