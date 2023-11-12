Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in October

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the October 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Petrus Resources Stock Performance
Petrus Resources Company Profile
Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.
