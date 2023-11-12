Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,675 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 388.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.94%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

