PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PHX. ATB Capital upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised PHX Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of TSE PHX opened at C$8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$417.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.58 and a twelve month high of C$8.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

