PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Down 19.7% in October

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the October 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 133.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 39,971 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PZC opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

