PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.41

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.41 and traded as low as $8.98. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 14,791 shares trading hands.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCQ. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $109,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

