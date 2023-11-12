PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.46

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.46 and traded as low as $12.93. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 421,584 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 11.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.