PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.91

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.91 and traded as low as $7.56. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 84,865 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at $4,077,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 13.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 227,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 27,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 70,531 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 31.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 215,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 52,064 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.