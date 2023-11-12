PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.91

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.91 and traded as low as $7.56. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 84,865 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
