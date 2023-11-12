PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.39

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.39 and traded as low as $8.55. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 75,503 shares traded.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
