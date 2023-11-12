PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.39

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.39 and traded as low as $8.55. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 75,503 shares traded.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 132,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 128,820 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 188.4% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 89,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $360,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

