Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 6.3% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $378.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.30 and its 200 day moving average is $360.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

