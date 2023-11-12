Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2023

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $169.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.05.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

