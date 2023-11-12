Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $206.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

