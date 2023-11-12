Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

