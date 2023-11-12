Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.4% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $75.59 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

