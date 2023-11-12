Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Sells 337 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.5% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. CICC Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.65.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.6 %

META stock opened at $328.77 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $844.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,789 shares of company stock valued at $38,881,854. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

