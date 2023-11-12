Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Takes Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109,418 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,794 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,315,000.

SMH opened at $157.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.55. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $161.17.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

