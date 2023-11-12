Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pineapple Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Pineapple Energy from $3.70 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Pineapple Energy Price Performance

Shares of PEGY opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Pineapple Energy has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pineapple Energy had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pineapple Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

