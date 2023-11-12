Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE MHI opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.53.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $304,341.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,427,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,793,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 427,744 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,569 over the last 90 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Further Reading

