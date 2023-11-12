Piper Sandler Cuts Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $27.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.09.

UPST opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.09. Upstart has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $72.58.

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,382,511.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,382,511.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 389,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,082,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,042 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,890,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,444,000 after acquiring an additional 407,395 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

