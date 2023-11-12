Piper Sandler Cuts Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $27.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.09.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Upstart
Upstart Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart
In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,382,511.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,382,511.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 389,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,082,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,042 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Upstart
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,890,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,444,000 after acquiring an additional 407,395 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Upstart
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.