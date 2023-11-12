Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.44

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.44 and traded as high as $4.12. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 1,106,412 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 1.5 %

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -22.73%.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 341.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

