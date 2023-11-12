Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after buying an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,595,000 after buying an additional 2,892,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after buying an additional 2,447,646 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAA opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

