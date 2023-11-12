Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.44.

NYSE:POR opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.97%.

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $480,946.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

