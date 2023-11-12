PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PWSC. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.36.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other PowerSchool news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 22,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $501,205.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 198,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,838.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,442 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 97,789 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 22.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 54.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 43,039 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the first quarter worth about $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

