PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Cut to $27.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PWSC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.36.

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

In other PowerSchool news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $47,110.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,293.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $47,110.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,118,293.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 19,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $431,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,248,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,442 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PowerSchool by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,540,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,990,000 after buying an additional 711,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,880,000 after buying an additional 188,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in PowerSchool by 8.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,310,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,027,000 after buying an additional 248,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PowerSchool by 11.6% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after buying an additional 314,315 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

