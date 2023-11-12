Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Precipio Stock Up 4.0 %

PRPO traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. 3,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Precipio has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 98.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Precipio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRPO Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,325,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 9.92% of Precipio as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

