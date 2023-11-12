Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Precipio Stock Up 4.0 %
PRPO traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. 3,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Precipio has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $20.48.
Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 98.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precipio
About Precipio
Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; and COVID-19 antibody tests.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Precipio
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.