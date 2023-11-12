Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PRRFY opened at $8.25 on Friday. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

