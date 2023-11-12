Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. Premier has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Premier by 73.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,419,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Premier by 368.7% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 829,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 652,696 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 7,070.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 624,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Premier by 105.3% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,152,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,883,000 after acquiring an additional 591,201 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

