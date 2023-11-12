Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.20.

Primerica Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $205.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.16. Primerica has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.38.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total value of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,143.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 110.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

