Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT) Trading 0.4% Higher

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.34. 649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60.

Get Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF alerts:

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

About Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.