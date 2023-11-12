Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.13

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.13 and traded as low as $1.16. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 5,923 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 197.78% and a negative net margin of 59.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

