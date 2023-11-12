ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.65

ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.65 and traded as high as $29.67. ProShares UltraShort Gold shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 25,448 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67.

Get ProShares UltraShort Gold alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Gold by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 41,881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold by 1,543.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Gold

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.