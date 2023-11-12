Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the October 15th total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PUK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.44) to GBX 1,610 ($19.87) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prudential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,540 ($19.01) to GBX 1,460 ($18.02) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,630 ($20.12) to GBX 1,500 ($18.52) in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Prudential Stock Performance

Prudential Cuts Dividend

PUK stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. Prudential has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prudential by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,770,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,786,000 after buying an additional 579,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,631,000 after acquiring an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,046,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Prudential by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,904,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 9.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

