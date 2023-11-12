PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the October 15th total of 9,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $86.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in PulteGroup by 125.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 61,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

