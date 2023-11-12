QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3,855.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,604 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 194,285 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,032,816 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $122,946,000 after acquiring an additional 55,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.4 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.21. 12,194,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,797,074. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,963 shares of company stock worth $5,253,298. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

