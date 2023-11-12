Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Bought by Merlin Capital LLC

Merlin Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 94,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RL. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.62. 1,079,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,344. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $96.32 and a 1-year high of $135.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.