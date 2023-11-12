Raymond James Cuts Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $5.50

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $8.25 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Holley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Holley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Holley from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.78.

Get Holley alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLLY

Holley Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $446.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.67 and a beta of 1.71. Holley has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.61 million. Holley had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Holley will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Holley

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,173,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,795,469.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Holley

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holley by 132.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.