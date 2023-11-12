Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The company had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Reading International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Reading International news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $36,640.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,336.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $80,135. Corporate insiders own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Reading International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.