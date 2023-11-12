Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.13.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Recon Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.