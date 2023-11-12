Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.24. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 192,959 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RCON

Recon Technology Stock Up 5.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCON. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,334,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.